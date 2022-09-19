Update V 0.0.5e

Hi there girls and guys.
I fought against covid in the last two weeks so I had no energy to work on the game. Now that I am fit again I can finally post the patch. Not much as always but something new for you. A few changes and tweaks.
I hope you like it and have a good start into the week.
Update Notes Version 0.0.5e
Additions:
- Added wooden reversed triangle roof
- Added stone reversed triangle roof
- Added new wood build part models
- Added wooden ladder
- Added wooden double doorframe
- Added wooden double door
- Added wstone double doorframe
- Added reinforced double door
Changes:
- Changed: Wood barricades will deal damage to players and AI now
- Changed: It is possible to eat and drink while sitting on a wagon
- Changed: Optimized ceiling placement
- Changed: Wood building parts have new models
- Changed: The building needs for wooden build parts are changed to use more planks
- Changed: Meteoroids are relevant to all clients so they can see landed Meteoroids on the map
- Changed: Animation to take water with a bucket is changed to a better looking one
- Changed: Removed the weapon wheel and redo the changes around it (The building will stay as it it now)
- Changed: Using a shovel will give you the items directly into your inventory instead of spawning a sand/earthpile
- Changed: To empty your hands you have to simply press the selected hotbar slot. It will toggle between the slot and empty hands now
- Changed: Reduced the OP Damage of bows and crossbows
Fixes:
- Fixed: Planks and sticks are not able to burn in the chimney
- Fixed: Evading gorothka's attacks will not prevent from damage
- Fixed: Guild member symbols are displayed below other icons which makes it hard to see them
- Fixed: Building a pillar is not possible when a half wall or fence is present
- Fixed: Placing ceilings is not possible when foundations below are made of stone
- Fixed: Cows, calfs and Bulls are not able to go through door frames
- Fixed: When holding a two handed weapon or bow and change the current weapon to a one handed weapon, it is not possible to ignite the torch or use the shield
- Fixed: hitting a death AI will show the damage amount
- Fixed: Lassoed AI do not cross some bridges
- Fixed: Crossing bridges with a wagon will cause a strange behavior
- Fixed: Detaching a horse from a wagon will cause it to stick in front of it and can no longer be lassoed
- Fixed: Chicken lay eggs in mid air
- Fixed: When driving a wagon important points and portals they will not be shown on the map to the players when near
- Fixed: No footstep sounds for horses when having a high angle of surface
- Fixed: AI is falling through roof building parts
