Update V 0.0.5e

Hi there girls and guys.

I fought against covid in the last two weeks so I had no energy to work on the game. Now that I am fit again I can finally post the patch. Not much as always but something new for you. A few changes and tweaks.

I hope you like it and have a good start into the week.

Update Notes Version 0.0.5e

Additions:

Added wooden reversed triangle roof

Added stone reversed triangle roof

Added new wood build part models

Added wooden ladder

Added wooden double doorframe

Added wooden double door

Added wstone double doorframe

Added reinforced double door

Changes:

Changed: Wood barricades will deal damage to players and AI now

Changed: It is possible to eat and drink while sitting on a wagon

Changed: Optimized ceiling placement

Changed: Wood building parts have new models

Changed: The building needs for wooden build parts are changed to use more planks

Changed: Meteoroids are relevant to all clients so they can see landed Meteoroids on the map

Changed: Animation to take water with a bucket is changed to a better looking one

Changed: Removed the weapon wheel and redo the changes around it (The building will stay as it it now)

Changed: Using a shovel will give you the items directly into your inventory instead of spawning a sand/earthpile

Changed: To empty your hands you have to simply press the selected hotbar slot. It will toggle between the slot and empty hands now

Changed: Reduced the OP Damage of bows and crossbows

Fixes: