Re.Poly update for 19 September 2022

Update V 0.0.5e

Share · View all patches · Build 9544648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there girls and guys.

I fought against covid in the last two weeks so I had no energy to work on the game. Now that I am fit again I can finally post the patch. Not much as always but something new for you. A few changes and tweaks.

I hope you like it and have a good start into the week.

Update Notes Version 0.0.5e

Additions:

  • Added wooden reversed triangle roof
  • Added stone reversed triangle roof
  • Added new wood build part models
  • Added wooden ladder
  • Added wooden double doorframe
  • Added wooden double door
  • Added wstone double doorframe
  • Added reinforced double door

Changes:

  • Changed: Wood barricades will deal damage to players and AI now
  • Changed: It is possible to eat and drink while sitting on a wagon
  • Changed: Optimized ceiling placement
  • Changed: Wood building parts have new models
  • Changed: The building needs for wooden build parts are changed to use more planks
  • Changed: Meteoroids are relevant to all clients so they can see landed Meteoroids on the map
  • Changed: Animation to take water with a bucket is changed to a better looking one
  • Changed: Removed the weapon wheel and redo the changes around it (The building will stay as it it now)
  • Changed: Using a shovel will give you the items directly into your inventory instead of spawning a sand/earthpile
  • Changed: To empty your hands you have to simply press the selected hotbar slot. It will toggle between the slot and empty hands now
  • Changed: Reduced the OP Damage of bows and crossbows

Fixes:

  • Fixed: Planks and sticks are not able to burn in the chimney
  • Fixed: Evading gorothka's attacks will not prevent from damage
  • Fixed: Guild member symbols are displayed below other icons which makes it hard to see them
  • Fixed: Building a pillar is not possible when a half wall or fence is present
  • Fixed: Placing ceilings is not possible when foundations below are made of stone
  • Fixed: Cows, calfs and Bulls are not able to go through door frames
  • Fixed: When holding a two handed weapon or bow and change the current weapon to a one handed weapon, it is not possible to ignite the torch or use the shield
  • Fixed: hitting a death AI will show the damage amount
  • Fixed: Lassoed AI do not cross some bridges
  • Fixed: Crossing bridges with a wagon will cause a strange behavior
  • Fixed: Detaching a horse from a wagon will cause it to stick in front of it and can no longer be lassoed
  • Fixed: Chicken lay eggs in mid air
  • Fixed: When driving a wagon important points and portals they will not be shown on the map to the players when near
  • Fixed: No footstep sounds for horses when having a high angle of surface
  • Fixed: AI is falling through roof building parts

