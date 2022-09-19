 Skip to content

Putinist Slayer update for 19 September 2022

Update 7.1

Update 7.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Commentators

  • Avoiding usage of commentators with same personality as player character
  • Avoiding commentator phrase “Vova, kick their **** asses” if player chosen alternative character

Balance

  • Regular putinists now always leaves game area after specified time (20-25 seconds) if not killed

VFX

  • Fixed graphical issue related to coins shine effect position shifting after applying multiple simultaneous camera shake effects
  • Reduced distortion effect on Lada Kalina and Z-Llyer explosions

Sound

  • Sound added to shots of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, better known as Mr. Horse Face

