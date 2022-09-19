Update 7.1

Commentators
- Avoiding usage of commentators with same personality as player character
- Avoiding commentator phrase “Vova, kick their **** asses” if player chosen alternative character
Balance
- Regular putinists now always leaves game area after specified time (20-25 seconds) if not killed
VFX
- Fixed graphical issue related to coins shine effect position shifting after applying multiple simultaneous camera shake effects
- Reduced distortion effect on Lada Kalina and Z-Llyer explosions
Sound
- Sound added to shots of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, better known as Mr. Horse Face
