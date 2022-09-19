 Skip to content

Space Pirate King update for 19 September 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9544480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weak points added to enemies. Destroying them will cause great damage.
Change the height even in the build Expand and then adjust the height
Fast lock-on switching
Change message when treasure is defeated
Shockwave range display
Combine and strengthen the boss
Shielding a missile disables guidance

