Weak points added to enemies. Destroying them will cause great damage.
Change the height even in the build Expand and then adjust the height
Fast lock-on switching
Change message when treasure is defeated
Shockwave range display
Combine and strengthen the boss
Shielding a missile disables guidance
Space Pirate King update for 19 September 2022
