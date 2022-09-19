New post processing, big improvements and future plans!

Hi everyone,

here's the changelogs for latest update:

New features:

•Added terrain texture preview in Map Editor.

•Added black sand texture in map Editor.

•Added flag props for Map Editor.

•Added more debug settings.

•New Depth of Field and Sun Shaft post processing effects.

Fixes:

•Now Crosshair and Hitmarker automatically disable when GUI is disabled.

•Fixed some bugs with dog tags.

•Reworked some step sounds.

•Fixed a bug with settings loading at startup.

•Changed some shaders in Japanese trenches and gun emplacement.

•Fixes in controllers.

•Fixes in main font.

•Various fixes in map editor.

•Improvements in Stalingrad map.

•Big performance improvements when playing Stalingrad DLC in multiplayer.

•Stalingrad missions got some rebalancing.

•Other smaller changes from 📢feedback and 💡suggestions on Discord.

We also have interesting news.

Soon we will release a precise roadmap about our plans for late 2022 and early 2023, but we can already tell you something about this.

In fact we already started working into a new small campaign that will be released for free by the end of this year. We also will do a map rework in Kwajalein also by the end of 2022.

By the end of the year we plan also to add parachooting and to make some improvements in Map Editor to make it more compatible with low end hardwares.

About next year, we hopefully will bring a new DLC campaign (from the most voted ones in the poll we ran a few weeks ago) and we also hope to bring modding support and XBoX version at some point in 2023.

We also started studying ways to fully remake our animation system to give a huge improvement into the game quality, however we can't confirm yet if we will be able to complete this rework because it's a very long, complicated and expansive work.

The reworks we are doing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.

Also you can stay in touch with us through our Discord server.



Thank you all,

Marco