(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.2

Dev-Com
Hello, world! Midway Branch of Penkura is now updated to Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.2
A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.
Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690
And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.
LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm
Till the next Dev-Com over and out.
Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.2
⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞
◈ Old security systems were resetting the player's current power after loading the game.
◈ Some of the 3d user widgets didn't properly refresh when the player is not looking at them.
⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞
◈ Flashlight will now consume 0.2 energy per 1 second. (Flashlight will automatically turn off if energy reaches below 1 energy).
◈ Player suit is now equipped with its own Neurocore which will inform players on critical changes.
◈ Sick debuff name changed to Ptomaine Poisoning.
◈ Added Suit Voice Volume setting in the Options > Sound.
◈ Player suit will now inform the player when:
- Energy Level is below 10%
- Vitals levels are Critical
- Oxygen is below 10%
- Nutrient level is below 10%
- Hydration level is below 10%
- Chemical Overdose is detected
- Radiation toxicity is detected
- Ptomaine Poisoning is detected
- Minor bleeding is detected
- Lesser Poisoning is detected
- Extensive Poisoning is detected
◈ Bot indicators, in the bot list in Bot Control CCC will now show if the bot is active or disabled.
◈ Players are now able to split item stacks in the main inventory using shift and ctrl (not only between windows).
Changed depots in penkura_midway_public branch