(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dev-Com

A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.

Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690

And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.2

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Old security systems were resetting the player's current power after loading the game.

◈ Some of the 3d user widgets didn't properly refresh when the player is not looking at them.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Flashlight will now consume 0.2 energy per 1 second. (Flashlight will automatically turn off if energy reaches below 1 energy).

◈ Player suit is now equipped with its own Neurocore which will inform players on critical changes.

◈ Sick debuff name changed to Ptomaine Poisoning.

◈ Added Suit Voice Volume setting in the Options > Sound.

◈ Player suit will now inform the player when:

Energy Level is below 10%

Vitals levels are Critical

Oxygen is below 10%

Nutrient level is below 10%

Hydration level is below 10%

Chemical Overdose is detected

Radiation toxicity is detected

Ptomaine Poisoning is detected

Minor bleeding is detected

Lesser Poisoning is detected

Extensive Poisoning is detected

◈ Bot indicators, in the bot list in Bot Control CCC will now show if the bot is active or disabled.

◈ Players are now able to split item stacks in the main inventory using shift and ctrl (not only between windows).