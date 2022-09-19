 Skip to content

Wicked Engine update for 19 September 2022

0.71.47

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog since last update:

0.71.39:

  • added ray traced diffuse effect: 1 bounce indirect diffuse light (hardware raytracing GPU only). Can use DDGI as fallback for adding multiple bounces.
  • optimization for scene intersection functions:
  • LOD level can be specified
  • they will use multiple threads to collect intersections
  • Editor: Added toggle full screen button

0.71.42:

  • repurposed RENDERTYPE enum to FILTER (old values are still usable)
  • added FILTER_NAVIGATION_MESH type - allows tagging meshes for navigation and filtering them in scene intersection functions
  • added FILTER_COLLIDER type - allows processing colliders in scene intersection functions
  • added simpler interface to get scene intersections: new Scene::Intersects() function overloads
  • improvements in character_controller_tps.lua script: script is checking colliders and navigation meshes instead of all meshes in the scene. This can result in faster performance when meshes are set up with colliders.
  • terrain sample assets specify custom colliders for trees and bushes. Terrain chunks and rocks are tagged as navigation meshes.
  • playground sample scene has now navigation mesh tagging for meshes that need collision

0.71.46:

  • VRM humanoid data import, automatic LookAt for head and eye bones.
  • Editor: bug report button

0.71.47:

  • Lua bindings for expressions, humanoids
  • Weather: added fog color override for realistic sky
  • Editor: display save confirmation text
  • Editor: fix for Win + D shortcut crash

