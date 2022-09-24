 Skip to content

Cannibal Crossing update for 24 September 2022

Update Version 1.0.0.4

24 September 2022

Answering recent requests and bug reports!

  • Fix for boss achievements
  • General fix for achievements displaying during the game properly
  • Better support for DualShock2 and PS5 DualSense controllers

