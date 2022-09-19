V.0.1.33 - Hotfix!

If you have issues running the game try running the different launch option, for some it will bring the GPU or RAM usage down!
-Changed enchanted weapons & shields look.
-Disabled torches turning off automatically during the day due to it causing confusion and issues for some users.
-Fixed apple tree mirror reflection bug.
-Fixed Ramps to match foundation length and fixed T2-T3 being smaller.
-Fixed holywell not applying to the caster.
-World lighting optimization.
-Landscape material optimization.
-Reduced size of some no build zones and removed some for some challenge area.
-Tweaked Ice, Poison & Lightning arrow particles to be more visible while tracking them in the sky.
-Tweaked the lightning effect to be purple instead of yellow.
