V.0.1.33 - Hotfix!

Share · View all patches · Build 9544258 · Last edited 19 September 2022 – 11:32:14 UTC by Wendy

If you have issues running the game try running the different launch option, for some it will bring the GPU or RAM usage down!

-Changed enchanted weapons & shields look.

-Disabled torches turning off automatically during the day due to it causing confusion and issues for some users.

-Fixed apple tree mirror reflection bug.

-Fixed Ramps to match foundation length and fixed T2-T3 being smaller.

-Fixed holywell not applying to the caster.

-World lighting optimization.

-Landscape material optimization.

-Reduced size of some no build zones and removed some for some challenge area.

-Tweaked Ice, Poison & Lightning arrow particles to be more visible while tracking them in the sky.

-Tweaked the lightning effect to be purple instead of yellow.

Check out the website and support us! https://www.sofamauvestudio.com/