Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 19 September 2022

V.0.1.33 - Hotfix!

Build 9544258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you have issues running the game try running the different launch option, for some it will bring the GPU or RAM usage down!

-Changed enchanted weapons & shields look.

-Disabled torches turning off automatically during the day due to it causing confusion and issues for some users.

-Fixed apple tree mirror reflection bug.
-Fixed Ramps to match foundation length and fixed T2-T3 being smaller.
-Fixed holywell not applying to the caster.

-World lighting optimization.
-Landscape material optimization.

-Reduced size of some no build zones and removed some for some challenge area.

-Tweaked Ice, Poison & Lightning arrow particles to be more visible while tracking them in the sky.
-Tweaked the lightning effect to be purple instead of yellow.

