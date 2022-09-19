 Skip to content

One More Dungeon 2 update for 19 September 2022

Game Release!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Friends!

Today our game is leaving Steam Early Access. I would like to thank you for your support and feedback. All this helped bring our game to release!

And now, the list of changes in version 1.0:

  • Achievements!
  • Two new languages - German and Simplified Chinese;
  • Fifth dungeon area;
  • Final part of the game;
  • New class - Ranger;
  • New type of weapon - Bows;
  • New items and interactive objects;
  • New Dark Idols;
  • New special rooms;
  • Bug fixes and game balance improvements.

