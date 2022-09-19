Game Release!

Hi Friends!
Today our game is leaving Steam Early Access. I would like to thank you for your support and feedback. All this helped bring our game to release!
And now, the list of changes in version 1.0:
- Achievements!
- Two new languages - German and Simplified Chinese;
- Fifth dungeon area;
- Final part of the game;
- New class - Ranger;
- New type of weapon - Bows;
- New items and interactive objects;
- New Dark Idols;
- New special rooms;
- Bug fixes and game balance improvements.
