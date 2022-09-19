Season 02: Patch 08

Hello Miners,
OktoberFest can now also be enjoyed in German and other supported languages, and the performance point bar should now start correctly at the mission end screen.
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
— PATCH NOTES —
- Fixed a visual issue with the Best Wurst Beer Mug x2 Performance Point bonus
- Tweaked the lights at the Abyss Bar, should now be brighter
- Added missing translations for Oktober Event
- Updated the Oktober Splash Screen, scouts face is no longer obscured by a logo
Changed files in this update