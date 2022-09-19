 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deep Rock Galactic update for 19 September 2022

Season 02: Patch 08

Share · View all patches · Build 9544225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Miners,

OktoberFest can now also be enjoyed in German and other supported languages, and the performance point bar should now start correctly at the mission end screen.

With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —
  • Fixed a visual issue with the Best Wurst Beer Mug x2 Performance Point bonus
  • Tweaked the lights at the Abyss Bar, should now be brighter
  • Added missing translations for Oktober Event
  • Updated the Oktober Splash Screen, scouts face is no longer obscured by a logo

Changed files in this update

Deep Rock Galactic Content Depot 548431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link