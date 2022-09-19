Dear players,

We are glad to announce that our Europe Empire, Asia Empire, Latin America Empire, Africa Empire and Middle East Empire games we will up soon in Steam.

World Empire 2027 - Version 4.0.4 contains:

Improve countries names in the map.

Added Hindi help page support.

Added Vietnam and North Korea weapons to world weapons market

Improved game UI, Speed and stability.

Fixed map countries names in case conquer and add more countries names to the map.

‎* Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.‎

Lead your empire in a turn based strategy war game...

Select your country and start to play.

Are you ready to lead, Supreme Commander?

The more support we will get from our players the more we will do.

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy, spy,war options, weapons, technologies, online ‎multiplayer mode...

Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎

Thank you,‎

iGindis Team