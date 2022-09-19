 Skip to content

Draft of Darkness update for 19 September 2022

Update Notes for Hotfix v0.9.1_p3

Build 9544058

Balance

Brute fight balance changes:

  • (Move) Recovery: Cooldown: 5s->10s. Will unlock at turn: 2->3.
  • (Move) Kick: Energy Req: 4->5.
  • (Attr) Mend Power: Base 3->6. Lvl Scaling 0.5->1.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed some of the events not triggering fights.

