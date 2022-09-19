Update Notes for Hotfix v0.9.1_p3

Balance
Brute fight balance changes:
- (Move) Recovery: Cooldown: 5s->10s. Will unlock at turn: 2->3.
- (Move) Kick: Energy Req: 4->5.
- (Attr) Mend Power: Base 3->6. Lvl Scaling 0.5->1.
Bugfixes
- Fixed some of the events not triggering fights.
