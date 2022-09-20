[Annual DLC - Memory in Mirror] Now available

Hello, I'm Red Riding Hood with a passion!

Thanks to the patience of all card masters, the new material "Memory in the Mirror" is finally going online! The first time the new mode was launched, we were very apprehensive about not satisfying all the veteran players, after all, many card masters still love the classic DBG mode, so we have conducted 5 deletion tests and tried our best to do balance adjustment and newbie optimization. Through the test feedback, players who have a little bit of self-reliance can still obviously feel the fun of DBG deck building. For new players, there is still a little threshold to get started. In order to prevent people spending money and experiencing bad things, we decided to open the free experience of this DLC. As long as the game is updated, you can use the free 4 camps. Of course, if you like the new mode, you can still buy additional expansion packs to experience more lineups and genres.

Note: Because it is a new mode, new mechanism, new interface, the PC version of the port will be much more than usual, we are still trying to do adaptation and testing, and strive to complete the update before the end of September. Please understand the card masters.

I. New Mode - Recruit Companions Lineup

A more free Auto Chess in single-player mode

6 Factions, 176 minion cards, 80 equipment cards, 63 spell cards

Includes levels of 10 difficulties, 29 different types of elite enemies

brand-new companions and BOSSes to meet the challenge

New Story - Memory in Mirror

The story takes place before "Little Red Riding Hood's Diary". The Black Swan stumbled upon the magic mirror and was sucked into the mirror world. On her way to plan her escape from the mirror world, the Black Swan finds that she is not the only one trapped, and with the help of her buddies, she begins to search for her lost memories...

New Strategy: Event Choice Training and Strengthening

14 new events such as Fairy Shop, Chameleon, Master Craftsman, Potion Workshop, Lottery Ticket Merchant, Grocery Merchant, Blind Box Merchant, etc. A variety of training methods such as companion recruitment, equipment purchase, extra rewards, star level increasing,etc.

New challenge: Fight against Strong Enemies Reveal the Truth

10 difficulties and 29 different types of elite enemies, waiting for your challenge 3 final truths are waiting to be revealed

II. New cards in Classic Mode

22 new cards to join the classic mode. You will have more adventure options. Go experience a long-lasting battle!

After the update, players can log in and get Skill of Study, rest of the cards will be unlocked through achievements

III. Class Balance Optimization

Werewolf

Rampage Price 40→25

Lost Forest Price 25→15

Super Stamina Price 50→40

Night Dash 50→40

Charge Price 40→25

Ferocious Bite Price 40→25

Temperature Rise Price 40→25

Chew Base Damage and Armor 3→4

Mutation Base Damage 3→4

Increase the dropping chance of the following cards:

Repress Instinct, Charge, Critical Hour, Wolf Call

Contractor

Slight increase in HP increase per level

Judgment of Purgatory Mana cost 6→4

Judgment of Frost Mana cost 6→5

Judgment of Pestilence Mana cost 6→5

Magician

Hat Trick Price 40→50

Mechanic

Mechanic now has access to "Bomb" cards

Others

Clockwork, Repair Wrench and Threat Removal have had a lower dropping chance

Optimize the random pool of monster cards

IV. Experience Optimization

Optimized the display of the icon interface. Different stars of the same card will be displayed together for easy viewing The monster ability of Little Red Riding Hood's Diary will definitely be obtained after unlocking the slots, instead of randomly obtained Achievement and monster stories will be distinguished from game modes

V. Bug Fixes

Fixed the inconsistency of saves caused by auto login Fixed the problem of mechanics not being able to encounter the "TARARAPURURU" cards

VI.Mystery Map

We love and cherish the "classic mode" as much as everyone else. Therefore, the new games derived from the classic mode are being developed in full swing, and here is a small preview (quietly, it is expected to be online around the Spring Festival this year).

Little Red Riding Hood and Granny came back. Soon, the missing villagers also returned to the village one after another. But if asked, they could not say where they disappeared during this time, what they did. When everyone wants to find Little Red Riding Hood to ask a question, but found that she has once again gone to the Black Forest. The soothsayer still insists that she can only predict the weather, but the drunk claims to have seen a strange map in her crystal ball. On top of the map, Red Riding Hood's figure appears in front of a huge cave ...