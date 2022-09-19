Solomon Snow: First Contact new build 1.1.106-g80fd60c4

- Improvements of performance for low devices.
- UI/UX improvements.
- Added new in game messages.
- Fixed flickering background on low devices during monologs/dialogs
- Skills improvements.
- Fix NPC Friends spawning issue.
- Improve loot box for boss 1.
- Added monolog on level 7, and 13
- Added Zebra Team logic for in game messages, and preparing for journal quests system
- Update monolog on level 3
- Fixed resetting sound settings after a new game
Known issues:
- Match3 puzzle - sometimes screen is blank (work in progress - should be fixed for the next build).
- A little jumping UI interface in some cases (work in progress - should be fixed for the next build).
- Sometimes enemy can go throughout by wall when the player is using close quarters skill.
- On the level boss, you can be killed during resolving Match3 puzzle (work in progress - should be fixed for the next build).
Changed files in this update