Solomon Snow - First Contact Playtest update for 19 September 2022

Solomon Snow: First Contact new build 1.1.106-g80fd60c4

Build 9543855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improvements of performance for low devices.
  • UI/UX improvements.
  • Added new in game messages.
  • Fixed flickering background on low devices during monologs/dialogs
  • Skills improvements.
  • Fix NPC Friends spawning issue.
  • Improve loot box for boss 1.
  • Added monolog on level 7, and 13
  • Added Zebra Team logic for in game messages, and preparing for journal quests system
  • Update monolog on level 3
  • Fixed resetting sound settings after a new game

Known issues:

  • Match3 puzzle - sometimes screen is blank (work in progress - should be fixed for the next build).
  • A little jumping UI interface in some cases (work in progress - should be fixed for the next build).
  • Sometimes enemy can go throughout by wall when the player is using close quarters skill.
  • On the level boss, you can be killed during resolving Match3 puzzle (work in progress - should be fixed for the next build).

Changed files in this update

