ALTF4 update for 19 September 2022

Bug Fixed_22/09/19

  1. Fixed the phenomenon that the rotating blade trap was not recognized intermittently.

  2. In the map Apocalypse of DON, the phenomenon that the bridge trap did not respawn when Died in the early zone has been fixed.

