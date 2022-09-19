-
Fixed the phenomenon that the rotating blade trap was not recognized intermittently.
-
In the map Apocalypse of DON, the phenomenon that the bridge trap did not respawn when Died in the early zone has been fixed.
ALTF4 update for 19 September 2022
Bug Fixed_22/09/19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update