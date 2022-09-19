Share · View all patches · Build 9543661 · Last edited 19 September 2022 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Dear Onbu Riders,

We just released a small patch, with some bugfixes. A big thank you to everyone who reported the bugs!

Patchnotes 0.1.33

New Features

Added a setting to switch the primary mouse button, so the game can be played by left-handed players

Bugfixes

Fixed bug where the wrong fullscreen mode was shown in the settings

Fixed bug where deconstructing / destroying a food stand would leave behind food that could not be picked up anymore.

Fixed bug where Onbu was rotated in the wrong direction on the worldmap after loading a save

Fixed Bile Extractor description to hint that it reduces trust and health

Fixed Bug where you could get stuck in the intro with a black screen

Improvements

Updated localization

Game should not be in borderless window mode as default.

Feedback button now opens the report tool ready for feedback

Fixed some text and layout errors in the artbook

Added the missing comic page to the collectors edition

Thanks for playing the game and have a nice day!

Stray Fawn Studio