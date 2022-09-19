 Skip to content

The Wandering Village update for 19 September 2022

Patchnotes 0.1.33

Dear Onbu Riders,

We just released a small patch, with some bugfixes. A big thank you to everyone who reported the bugs!

New Features

  • Added a setting to switch the primary mouse button, so the game can be played by left-handed players

Bugfixes

  • Fixed bug where the wrong fullscreen mode was shown in the settings
  • Fixed bug where deconstructing / destroying a food stand would leave behind food that could not be picked up anymore.
  • Fixed bug where Onbu was rotated in the wrong direction on the worldmap after loading a save
  • Fixed Bile Extractor description to hint that it reduces trust and health
  • Fixed Bug where you could get stuck in the intro with a black screen

Improvements

  • Updated localization
  • Game should not be in borderless window mode as default.
  • Feedback button now opens the report tool ready for feedback
  • Fixed some text and layout errors in the artbook
  • Added the missing comic page to the collectors edition

Thanks for playing the game and have a nice day!

Stray Fawn Studio

