Dear Onbu Riders,
We just released a small patch, with some bugfixes. A big thank you to everyone who reported the bugs!
Patchnotes 0.1.33
New Features
- Added a setting to switch the primary mouse button, so the game can be played by left-handed players
Bugfixes
- Fixed bug where the wrong fullscreen mode was shown in the settings
- Fixed bug where deconstructing / destroying a food stand would leave behind food that could not be picked up anymore.
- Fixed bug where Onbu was rotated in the wrong direction on the worldmap after loading a save
- Fixed Bile Extractor description to hint that it reduces trust and health
- Fixed Bug where you could get stuck in the intro with a black screen
Improvements
- Updated localization
- Game should not be in borderless window mode as default.
- Feedback button now opens the report tool ready for feedback
- Fixed some text and layout errors in the artbook
- Added the missing comic page to the collectors edition
Thanks for playing the game and have a nice day!
Stray Fawn Studio
