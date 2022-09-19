Roadwarden Patch 1.0.3 is available now!

Roadwarden!
A new week has started and we have yet another small patch, including bugfixes and more.
More Details:
- The "all achievements" bug should be fixed for good now.
- Reworked the arrows tied to the boat-related quest.
- Fixed various infinite-resources bugs.
- Fixed various bugged interactions, especially at The Foraging Grounds.
- Journeys starting at Gale Rocks and The Beach are now properly calculated and take longer.
- Autosaves occur slightly less frequently, lasting for longer.
- Fixed repellent getting stuck in inventory.
- Fixed typos and other issues with the text.
Once again, a big Thank You to all Roadwardens out there. Please keep it up, stay sharp, and have fun on your journey!
Your teams of Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment
Changed files in this update