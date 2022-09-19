 Skip to content

Roadwarden update for 19 September 2022

Roadwarden Patch 1.0.3 is available now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Roadwarden!

A new week has started and we have yet another small patch, including bugfixes and more.

More Details:

  • The "all achievements" bug should be fixed for good now.
  • Reworked the arrows tied to the boat-related quest.
  • Fixed various infinite-resources bugs.
  • Fixed various bugged interactions, especially at The Foraging Grounds.
  • Journeys starting at Gale Rocks and The Beach are now properly calculated and take longer.
  • Autosaves occur slightly less frequently, lasting for longer.
  • Fixed repellent getting stuck in inventory.
  • Fixed typos and other issues with the text.

Once again, a big Thank You to all Roadwardens out there. Please keep it up, stay sharp, and have fun on your journey!

Your teams of Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment

