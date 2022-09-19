Roadwarden Patch 1.0.3 is available now!

Roadwarden!

A new week has started and we have yet another small patch, including bugfixes and more.

More Details:

The "all achievements" bug should be fixed for good now.

Reworked the arrows tied to the boat-related quest.

Fixed various infinite-resources bugs.

Fixed various bugged interactions, especially at The Foraging Grounds.

Journeys starting at Gale Rocks and The Beach are now properly calculated and take longer.

Autosaves occur slightly less frequently, lasting for longer.

Fixed repellent getting stuck in inventory.

Fixed typos and other issues with the text.

Once again, a big Thank You to all Roadwardens out there. Please keep it up, stay sharp, and have fun on your journey!

Your teams of Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment