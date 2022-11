Share · View all patches · Build 9543589 · Last edited 22 November 2022 – 16:06:22 UTC by Wendy

Mirages of Winter is finally out!

Look for a fisherman on his boat and embark on an epic journey and discover a magnificient story about seasons. Connect with nature and find the five elemental essences in the world to open new paths.

Explore wonderful ink-painted sceneries and resolve poetic puzzles with a mesmerizing music.

You can buy and follow Mirages of Winter:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1937510/Mirages_of_Winter/