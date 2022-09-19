Let's Play Together, Multiplayer Open Test Starts Now

Howdy all,

The multiplayer open pre-alpha starts now, where you can invite up to 3 other friends to work, build, travel, fight, and dungeon dive together!

Before you play, just want to let you know the multiplayer version has a compressed timeline and separate story. You can encounter familiar characters from the single-player storylines while experiencing various historical events that happened in the town of Sandrock.

Launch the game and opt for “Play Multiplayer” to start the new journey with your friends right now!

Attention: Sandrock is 15% OFF now, it’s the best time to build a team and play together~

The Open pre-alpha will last a week from now to Sep. 26th.

Note:

Feel free to share this multiplayer content, but please let your viewers know this is the pre-alpha test, not the final version. Only early access players can access this Open test. We plan to open multiplayer servers in Europe and North America this time. Please note that players outside of these regions may experience latency issues. This is an open test, so unexpected server maintenance may occur during the test period. Please pay attention to the official announcement when the server is down. Errors, crashes, or other problems may occur during this test. If you notice any of these, please let us know so we can fix them before our next multiplayer test.

6, This is an early version. We will continue to enrich the content and features of the following versions: If you have any good suggestions or ideas, join the community [DISCORD] and let us know. Players' progress and saves in this test will not carry over to future tests and games. Make sure to select Play in Multiplayer after clicking Launch.

Let's go and play together now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/My_Time_at_Sandrock/

