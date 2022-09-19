The Legendary Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9543454 · Last edited 19 September 2022 – 17:06:12 UTC by Wendy

This update brings 103 new Legendaries to the game. All new legendaries will be listed here. After this section, it's all spoilers. Good hunting, knights!

NEW LEGENDARIES - 103

HELMETS - 14

Voice of Resonance - Gain the effects of Broad Influence.

Visage of Death - Grants the Death Aura skill: Drains the life of you and enemies around you. Lose 5% of your maximum life each second to deal equal damage + 30% combined weapon damage to all enemies in aura range.

Warlord's Helm - Shout skills granted by this helmet taunt nearby enemies and increase your Health Regeneration by 10 for 4 seconds.

Thunderlord's Crown - Chain Lightning effects gain 1 additional chain.

Verndari Scouting Mask - Hunter's Mark now also increases damage from all sources other than you at 50% effectiveness.

Verndari Hunting Cowl - When the current target of your Hunter's Mark dies, Hunter's Mark jumps to a nearby target.

Volatile Patronage - Each active Boon you grant on a target has a 10% chance each second to detonate the granted Nova skill at the target's location.

Rite of Infernal Blood - Non-Pact Summons now take Ignite damage equal to 10% of their Max Health per second and deal 300% of the damage taken to nearby enemies.

Tactician's Reign - Each stack of Aggravating Shout reduces the amount of damage you take by 2%.

Devotion - Aura skills granted by this item cost no mana. You cannot use any other Aura skills.

Conflagration - Enemies that die while affected by a Burn inflicted by you spread the Burn to nearby targets at 33% strength.

Plaguebringer - Targets that die with at least 5 Poison stacks inflicted by you also inflict nearby enemies with 1 Poison stack for every 3 existing stacks.

Rite of Demonic Transference - Your shouts also affect your minions outside shout range. Shouts affect your minions as if you have +75% Boon Intensity.

Eyes of The Endless - Blood Rage will not damage you while you are below (25-50%) Max Health.

CHESTS - 12

Breakneck Vestments - Grants the Flurry of Blows skill.

Radiant Vestments - Grants the Sun Soul Technique skill.

Eternal Vestments - Grants the Calamitous Strike skill.

Robe of Sacrifice - 20% of damage taken from hits is transferred to your Pact Minion. Transferred damage is increased by 100%.

The Blood Cage - Lifesteal effects heal 30% faster. Health regained on hit reduced by 15%.

Scorn - Grants the Rebuke skill.



Rebuke

Passive: Hits against you have their damage stored, up to 30% of your combined Stamina and Health.

Activation: Rebuke nearby enemies with a vicious burst of light, dealing all stored damage to enemies in the area.

Plate of the Mad Titan - Strength of Zabaoth is replaced with Mad Titan's Wrath while you are wielding a 2H Melee weapon.



Mad Titan's Wrath

Manifest the strength of the Mad Titan. For 10 seconds, manifest a copy of your 2H Melee weapon in your off hand. Total Damage increased by 50%, Attack Speed increased by 50%, and you take 20% more damage.

Robes of the Phoenix Lord - Grants the Ash Ritual skill.



Ash Ritual

Passive: When you kill an enemy that is affected by your Burn or Ignite, grant 1 stack of Ash Ritual. Max 20 stacks.

Activation: Offer your own flesh and the ash of your enemies to the Phoenix Lord. Consume at least 10 Ash Ritual stacks to assume the Mantle of the Phoenix Lord for 0.5 seconds per stack. While Mantled, your Total Damage is increased by 25%, Attack Speed increased by 25%, your Hits Ignite for 10% of the damage dealt, and you lose 3% of your Max Health each second.

The Festering - Grants the Festering Plague skill.



Festering Plague - For 5 seconds, all existing Poisons inflicted by you deal 20% more damage and deal 20% of their damage each tick to nearby targets.

Blessed Aegis - Grants the Glorious Shout skill.



Glorious Shout - Shout and inspire nearby allies with Brutality, Lethality, Precision, Undying, and Haste for 6 seconds. Instant Cast.

Earthwarden Vestments - Grants the Earthwarden Stance skill.



Earthwarden Stance - Smash the ground, dealing 150% unarmed damage to nearby targets and inflicting heavy Resilience Damage. Enter Earthwarden Stance for 6 seconds, increasing your Resilience Damage with Physical attacks by 50%, decreasing your damage taken by 30%, and doubling your threat generation. Your attack speed is reduced by 15% and you cannot benefit from lifesteal abilities. Only one Stance can be active at a time. Unarmed requirement cannot be bypassed.

Battle Robes of the Magus - Grants the Arcane Weapon skill.



Arcane Weapon - Envelope your melee weapons in arcane energy. Melee Hits inflict 1 stack of Arcane Resonance. 3 stacks of Arcane Resonance cause the target to unleash the resonating arcane energy in a burst that deals 100% spell damage and applies 1 stack of Arcane Resonance to all nearby targets.

GLOVES - 11

Magefiend Grasp - 25% of your spell damage is stored. Your Minions' attacks deal double damage until the stored damage is expended.

Hexsteel Gauntlets - Base damage of equipped melee weapons is also added to your Spells if it is not already.

Verndari Firing Gloves - Granted skill always has Wildshot. No other skills can benefit from Wildshot. Resource costs of granted skill increased by 30%.

Verndari Volley Grips - Wildshot now adds 4 projectiles to the granted skill.

Stalwart Grips - You parry all attacks within the parry window. Parries reduce damage by an additional 5%.

Blooddrinkers - Hits that inflict Bleed restore 5 health over 5 seconds.

Firestarters - When a target reaches 75% Burn, they Superheat and take 150% Spell Damage per second for 3 seconds, consuming the Burn. Superheated targets cannot gain Burn.

Light Gatherers - Gain 15% more Super Energy from Super Orbs.

Ehtiran Interrogators - Physical Hits apply Spell Weakness for 6 seconds, causing targets to take 20% more damage from your Spells.

Blackblood Handlers - Envenom inflicts 1 additional stack of Poison on Critical Hits, and 2 additional stacks of Poison on Supercritical Hits.

Demolitionist Mitts - Traps deal 15% more damage and have 25% larger area.

BELTS - 12

Bladesash - You ignore weapon requirements for Fan of Knives.

Boulder Fauld - You ignore weapon requirements for Rockfist Stance.

Secrets of Summoning Vol. I - Gain the effects of Volatile Summoning. If you already have Volatile Summoning allocated, it deals double damage.

Secrets of Summoning Vol. II - Gain the effects of Forbidden Knowledge.

Flameband - Your Burn effects last 20% longer.

Sash of the Mountain - (Max Health/Max Mana/Max Stamina) increased by (5-10%).

Trapper's Tools - You ignore weapon requirements for Trap skills.

Giant's Girdle - Max Resilience increased by 10%.

Hidden Remedy - Gain the effects of High-Capacity Flask.

Prolonging Agent - Your Utility Flask gains the Increased Duration Flask Effect.

Charismatic Wrap - You ignore weapon requirements for the granted Aura skill.

Berserker Sash - Melee Hits restore 5 Health over 5 seconds while you are affected by Blood Rage.

BOOTS - 12

Kindlestep - Triples the width of Flame Dash.

Crippling Steeltoes - Shield Charge reduces enemy damage output by 15% for 5 seconds.

Elessar Striders - Gain 2 charges of Ranger's Agility. Dodging will consume 1 charge if available to dodge as if you had the Dash talent. Regain 1 lost charge every 5 seconds.

Boots of Dimensional Travel - Blink skills create a portal for 5 seconds that allies can use to blink to your destination location. Spatial Instability duration increased by 50%.

Tectonic Step - Earthquake pulls in nearby enemies.

Indomitable Greaves - Your movement speed cannot be changed. Mobility skills have 25% longer cooldowns.

Ferocious Sabatons - After hitting with Ruthless Charge, gain Haste for 3 seconds, increasing your Attack Speed by 10%.

Swiftsteps - Gain the effects of Elusive.

Resolute Greaves - Duration of Crowd Control effects on you is reduced by 30%.

Forceful Tramplers - Gain Brutality for 4 seconds when you hit an enemy with Leap Smash.

Feeding Frenzy - Feast has 50% increased effect when used on targets below 50% health.

Subjugation Garb - Summons deal 50% increased damage with their first attack.

AMULETS - 5

Chain of Enchanting - Equipment drops from enemies are 50% more likely to be Enchanted.

Chain of Renown - Equipment drops from enemies are 50% more likely to be Legendary.

Chain of Wealth - Gold drops give 100% increased Gold.

Chain of Crafting - Crafting Items drop 50% more often from enemies.

Chain of Chance - Gamba drops give 50% increased Gamba.

RINGS - 6

Gambler's Ring - Gamba drops give 25% increased Gamba.

Ring of Affluence - Gold drops give 50% increased Gold.

Artisan's Ring - Crafting Items drop 25% more often from enemies.

Circle of Influence - Equipment is 100% more likely to be influenced by this item's influence.

Band of Armaments - Weapons are more likely to be... (Ring randomly selects one of: One-Handed, Two-Handed, Swords, Axes, Maces, Shields, Bows, Focuses, or Staffs).

Dev Note: This ring is particularly effective for target farming certain weapons as multiple rings can be stacked.

Discerning Smithband - Equipment is 100% more likely to be... (Ring randomly selects one of: Weapons, Helmets, Armors, Amulets, Rings, Gloves, or Belts).

WEAPONS - 31

Arachnoid (1H Mace) - Spidermines inflict 1 stack of Charged for 3 seconds. Gaining 3 stacks of Charged consumes the effect to strike the target with lightning for 100% combined weapon damage. This effect does not stack.

Ol' Reliable (1H Mace) - Gain the effects of Quick Construction. If Quick Construction is allocated, its effect is increased by 50%.

Binder's Lost Multitool (Staff) - Gain the effects of Ingenuity. Ingenuity always applies to this weapon.

Stormweaver (Focus) - Thunderbolt has a 50% chance to inflict 1 stack of Charged for 3 seconds. Gaining 3 stacks of Charged consumes the effect to strike the target with lightning for 100% spell damage.

The Ice Star (Staff) - Ice Storm now last for 5 seconds, costs 250 mana, and cannot be channeled. Cooldown increased to 10 seconds.

Bard's Harp (Bow) - 50% of your Critical Strike Chance is gained as Boon Intensity.

The Red Reception (2H Axe) - Physical Hits Bleed for 15% of the damage inflicted. Bleed effects deal damage 30% faster.

Torment (2H Sword) - Physical Hits Bleed for 15% of the damage inflicted. Bleed effects now deal their full damage over 10 seconds instead of 5. All Bleed damage increased by 15%.

Staff of Bombardment - Meteor now summons 3 moderately accurate meteors and cannot be supported by Wildshot. Meteors now inflict a 10% Burn.

Might of the Divine (2H Mace) - Inflicting Hitstun spawns a Divine Hammer.

Vessel of The Caustic Fang (Focus) - Summoned Spiders inflict 1 stack of Poison on hit. Poison damage now only scales with Minion stats.

Vessel of The Serrated Claw (Focus) - Summoned Zombies inflict Bleed equal to 15% of their damage dealt on hit.

Vessel of The Smouldering Heart (Focus) - Summoned Fireflies inflict 15% Burn for 2.5 seconds on hit, up to 75% Burn. Burn damage now only scales with Minion stats.

Blackwing Exposure (Staff) - Bat Swarm marks targets with dark energy. When a Minion of yours damages a marked target, the attack consumes the mark to deal 30% increased damage.

Orias' Retaliation (Shield) - Thorn's Aura now returns 25% of incoming damage and only reduces your your shield block amount by 10%.

Ruin (1H Mace) - Deal 15% more Resilience Damage.

The Long Night (Shield) - Frost Shield reduces your damage taken by an additional 5%. Taking damage while affected by Frost Shield prolongs the effect by 1 second.

Spellarch (Bow) - 25% of your Spell Damage is stored in Spellarch. Fully charged arrows consume stored Spellarch damage to deal up to 100% increased damage. Ignore weapon requirements for the granted Spell.

Dissolution (Staff) - Necrosis jumps to a new target if its current target dies. Necrosis base duration decreased by 25%. Necrosis loses an additional 25% duration on each jump.

Braid of Grandeur (Focus) - Grants the Glorious Entanglement skill.

Dev note: Glorious Entanglement is unchanged, but I'm going to list the skill here for consistency.

Glorious Entanglement - Entangle with an allied player or Pact Minion you target. While Entangled and within 1000 range, the Entangled ally gains Brutality, Lethality, Precision, Undying, and Haste. Boons are applied at 115% strength. Mana is not consumed while out of range or out of combat. Activate again to disentangle.

Windslash (1H Sword) - Arc Slash deals 60% of normal damage and hits one additional time. While dual-wielding Windslashes, Arc Slash deals 45% of normal damage and hits two additional times.

Siege of Xorgash (2H Axe) - Ground Smash applies Bane when fully charged, causing targets take 30% more damage from you for 5 seconds.

Runeforce (Bow) - Concussive Arrow explodes on impact, dealing 30% of its Damage to nearby targets.

Will of the Wild (Bow) - Fully Charged Arrows have Wildshot. While you have Wildshot, Fully Charged Arrows gain an additional 2 arrows.

Thunderhawk (1H Axe) - Melee hits have a 50% chance to inflict Charged. 3 stacks of Charged consumes the effect to strike the target with lightning for 100% combined weapon damage.

Bilerazor (1H Sword) - Fan of Knives deals half as much Bleed damage and inflicts 2 stacks of Poison. While dual-wielding Bilerazors, Fan of Knives deals no Bleed damage and inflicts 4 stacks of Poison.

Brutal Inquisitor (1H Axe) - While you benefit from Hallow Weapons, inflicting Hitstun on a target Smites them for 100% combined weapon damage and causes them to take 15% more damage from all sources for 5 seconds. While dual-wielding Brutal Inquisitors, Smite damage increased to 200% combined weapon damage.

Forerunner (Shield) - Parrying an attack grants 75% Boon Intensity for 4 seconds. Does not stack.

Tainted Drakeblade (2H Sword) - Melee Hits apply 1 stack of Poison. Vicious Spin no longer inflicts Bleed. Vicious Spin now inflicts 3 stacks of Poison.

Obsidian (2H Mace) - 15% chance when you Critically Hit to randomly summon a Spider, Zombie, or Firefly.

BALANCE

ITEMS

Spire of Teurok

Chance to Proc: 40% -> 50%

Additional Projectile Damage: 40% -> 50%

TALENTS

Cerridwen

Swift Summoning - Cooldown Reduction: 15% -> 20%

Chains of Domination - Duration: 10% -> 15%

SKILLS

Outbreak: Now spreads 1 stack of Poison per 2 existing stacks of Poison on the target.

Fan of Knives - Cooldown: 4s -> 6s

Meteor - Reduced the accuracy of additional projectiles from Wildshot.

Glorious Entanglement is no longer available from the Skill Merchant. Existing items with Glorious Entanglement will have their granted skill randomly rerolled.

MODS

Magic Find can no longer roll as an explicit on items without Sendatu influence.

IMPROVED

Added a helpful tooltip to The Gambler's shop menu.

FIXED

Fixed a bug where enemy Frostflies were not applying a stacking Chill as intended.

Fixed enemy upscaling not working.