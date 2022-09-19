 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 19 September 2022

v0.134a

Share · View all patches · Build 9543451 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Weapons on the skillbars can be clicked to swap them during combat
    or set them as the active sheathed weapon if not in combat
  2. Fixed potions in the second skillbar so they show cooldowns

