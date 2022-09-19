- Weapons on the skillbars can be clicked to swap them during combat
or set them as the active sheathed weapon if not in combat
- Fixed potions in the second skillbar so they show cooldowns
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 19 September 2022
v0.134a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
