Modding items no longer rerolls their stats!

Version 0.5550920385

🎯 [Item mods] Modding and demodding items no longer rerolls their stats. Note that some items/mods gained before this patch are not fully supported, and might still be re-rolled.

🎯 [Misc] The number of segments on Sentinel-type ships is now procedural and can differ a bit between drops.

🎯 [Balance] Many item modifications have been buffed.

🎯 [Balance] Sentinel ships gain higher bonuses range to sensors, auras and weapons based on the length of the tail (applies to all ships, and not only new items).

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed issues related to beam-type enemies on Sentinel on-board ship turrets hitting the segments of the ship.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could cause laggy input for clients when playing COOP.

🎯 [Bug fix] Item grades higher than Epic are now correctly supported by the "Random Continuum Entity" recipe, as per its description.

🎯 [Bug fix] Corrected a few texts.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed several physics-based issues, in particular related to sentinel-type ships. For example, soft-locks that could occur when using gateways.

🎯 [Bug fix] Resetting skills no longer resets the XP for the current level.

🎯 [Bug fix] The explosion radius of the mine summons is now twice as large, to ensure that it always hits when it explodes.

🎯 [Bug fix] Players can no longer take damage when docked to a station platform (this was mostly a problem for long Sentinel ships).

🎯 [Bug fix] Ship turret slots in the inventory UI are now correctly placed for Sentinel ships also given high font scales.