 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Notes From Province update for 19 September 2022

v1.1.5 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9543130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.1.5

  • Black Powder now correctly does 200 damage on critical hits
  • Fixed a crash and other wacky behaviors that happened during tournaments, if you had previously failed the tournament but not yet reloaded the game
  • Rat Man will no longer crash the game when confused and fully charged
  • Obsessive Slither is now less obsessive (won't cause an infinite loop when up against taunt/cover)
  • Zombies now only revive other Zombies in tournament matches
  • The Sanctuary skill is now disabled in Challenge Battles that don't allow Invincible
  • Kyme can no longer walk through the walls of Bree Tree Ruins

v1.1.4

  • Fixed a typo in the Vladio's Knickknacks item
  • Fixed a bug where loading a save wouldn't respect volume settings until restarting the game
  • Updated the weather to have slightly less rain

Changed files in this update

Depot 2092131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link