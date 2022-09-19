v1.1.5 Patch Notes

v1.1.5
- Black Powder now correctly does 200 damage on critical hits
- Fixed a crash and other wacky behaviors that happened during tournaments, if you had previously failed the tournament but not yet reloaded the game
- Rat Man will no longer crash the game when confused and fully charged
- Obsessive Slither is now less obsessive (won't cause an infinite loop when up against taunt/cover)
- Zombies now only revive other Zombies in tournament matches
- The Sanctuary skill is now disabled in Challenge Battles that don't allow Invincible
- Kyme can no longer walk through the walls of Bree Tree Ruins
v1.1.4
- Fixed a typo in the Vladio's Knickknacks item
- Fixed a bug where loading a save wouldn't respect volume settings until restarting the game
- Updated the weather to have slightly less rain
