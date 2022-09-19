 Skip to content

Phantom Hysteria update for 19 September 2022

Closed Beta Patch Notes v.0.9.3.0

Gameplay Changes

  • Matchmaking integration (experimental)

    • MainQueue (up to 4 players; experimental)
    • DuoQueue (2 players)
    • TriQueue (3 players)

  • Removed chance to save player during Phantom fatality

Weapon Tuning

  • Minor damage buff to NaCl45, EMF Pistol and Salt Shotgun
  • Salt Shotgun now has a chance to apply burn damage to the phantom

QoL Changes

  • Added outline to all computer monitors in Headquarters
  • Weapon descriptions in store updated

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed player icons on lobby monitor not showing or loading correctly
  • Fixed inaccurately listed tool tip when destroying runes during Untethering Phase
  • Fixed items getting stuck behind tables in the Saferoom on all maps
  • Fixed speech wheel causing no mouse input when selecting a window outside of the game
  • Fixed Redeem Code menu not closing when exiting the monitor window in Headquarters
  • Fixed phone menu and exit/settings menu from overlapping
  • Speech wheel menu and exit/settings menu no longer are available from the main menu
  • Fixed Training Manual not being removed from player's screen when exiting the monitor window in Headquarters
  • Fixed typos on Arcana cards

