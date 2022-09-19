Closed Beta Patch Notes v.0.9.3.0

Gameplay Changes
Matchmaking integration (experimental)
- MainQueue (up to 4 players; experimental)
- DuoQueue (2 players)
- TriQueue (3 players)
Removed chance to save player during Phantom fatality
Weapon Tuning
- Minor damage buff to NaCl45, EMF Pistol and Salt Shotgun
- Salt Shotgun now has a chance to apply burn damage to the phantom
QoL Changes
- Added outline to all computer monitors in Headquarters
- Weapon descriptions in store updated
Bug Fixes
- Fixed player icons on lobby monitor not showing or loading correctly
- Fixed inaccurately listed tool tip when destroying runes during Untethering Phase
- Fixed items getting stuck behind tables in the Saferoom on all maps
- Fixed speech wheel causing no mouse input when selecting a window outside of the game
- Fixed Redeem Code menu not closing when exiting the monitor window in Headquarters
- Fixed phone menu and exit/settings menu from overlapping
- Speech wheel menu and exit/settings menu no longer are available from the main menu
- Fixed Training Manual not being removed from player's screen when exiting the monitor window in Headquarters
- Fixed typos on Arcana cards
