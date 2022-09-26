v0.91.57 Patch Notes - Mystic Theurge, Bugbear, New Feats

New Prestige Class: Mystic Theurge

Equally devoted to divine and arcane magic, the mystic theurge combines both magical traditions into one incredibly diverse class.

Blurring the line between divine and arcane, mystic theurges draw power from divine sources and musty tomes alike. Mystic theurges place no boundaries on their magical abilities and find no irreconcilable paradox in devotion to the arcane as well as the divine. They seek magic in all of its forms, finding no reason or logic in denying themselves instruction by limiting their knowledge to one stifling paradigm, though many are simply hungry for limitless power. No matter what their motivations, mystic theurges believe that perception is reality, and through the divine forces and astral energies of the multiverse, that perception can be used to manipulate and control not only the nature of this reality, but destiny itself.

While most spellcasters choose one path to magical power, mystic theurges walk two roads at once, simultaneously mastering spells common to clerics and wizards. Mystic theurges have unparalleled diversity of spells. In time, a mystic theurge can cast almost all spells. While a mystic theurge doesn’t have the uninterrupted spell advancement that a cleric, wizard, or sorcerer has, he makes up for this with versatility.

Mystic theurges are drawn from multiclass spellcasters who can already cast both arcane and divine spells, and the powers that they gain increase their mastery over both.

Base Classes: Because a mystic theurge casts both arcane and divine spells, all members of this class are multiclass spellcasters. Cleric/sorcerers and cleric/wizards are the most common mystic theurges, with druid/sorcerers more rare and druid/wizards almost unheard of.

Role: The mystic theurge is a powerful component for any party, supplying magic for attack, defense, and healing. Mystic theurges travel the world in search of arcane and holy artifacts, magical lore, or divine revelations, and most have no qualms about teaming up with groups of adventurers so long as that groups goals do not directly conflict with their own.

Alignment: The motivations of a mystic theurge rarely stem from a sense of altruism or philanthropy, so most tend to be neutral, neutral good, or neutral evil. Lawful mystic theurges, whether good, neutral, or evil, are rarer, and often use their powers for either the benefit—or control—of society. Chaotic mystic theurges are rarer still, as the calling generally requires great personal discipline.

Non-adventurers: Mystic theurges are often obsessed with magical lore, traveling to the ends of the earth to learn some new arcane secret or divine insight. Mystic theurges tend to be fascinated with magic in whatever form it takes. They’re always on the hunt for powerful magic items and new arcane spells. Those mystic theurges who worship a deity use the power of their spellcasting to further their deity’s agenda.

Prerequisites:

Skills: Knowledge (Arcana) 6 ranks, Knowledge (Religion) 6 ranks.

Spells: Ability to cast level-2 divine spells and level-2 arcane spells.

Class Features:

Level Limit: 10.

Hit Dice: d4.

Base Attack Bonus: Poor.

Good Saves: Will.

Class Skills: Concentration (Con), Craft (Int), Decipher Script (Int), Knowledge (arcana) (Int), Knowledge (religion) (Int), Profession (Wis), Sense Motive (Wis), and Spellcraft (Int).

Skill Points per Level: 2 + Int modifier.

Weapon Proficiency: None.

Armor Proficiency: None.

Bonus Feats: Gains an extra feat every 6 levels after 10th level (16, 22...).

Bonus Spellcasting Level: When level up this class, the effective spellcasting level of a spellcasting class is also increased.

When a new level of this prestige class is gained, the character gains new spells per day (and spells known, if applicable) as if he had also gained a level in a spellcasting class he belonged to before adding the prestige class. He does not, however, gain any other benefit a character of that class would have gained, except for an increased effective level of spellcasting.

This essentially means that he adds the level of the prestige class to the level of some other spellcasting class the character has, then determines spells per day, spells known, and caster level accordingly.

If a character had more than one spellcasting class before adding the prestige class, he must decide to which class he adds each level of the prestige class for the purpose of determining spells per day.

Special:

Mystic Theurge: applied on both a previous arcane spellcasting class and a previous divine spellcasting class.

New player Race: Bugbear

This dark-furred creature raises a spiked morningstar, its tiny, milk-white eyes glittering with the thrill of the coming kill.

The bugbear is the largest of the goblinoid races, a lumbering brute that stands at least a head taller than most humans.

Bugbears are cruel by nature and kill for fun. Humans are a bugbears favored prey, and most count the flesh of humanity as a dietary staple. Grisly trophies of ears or fingers are common bugbear decorations.

They are loners, preferring to live and kill on their own rather than form tribes of their own kind, yet it isnt uncommon to find small bands of bugbears working together. They prefer smaller-scale mayhem that lets them keep their favorite acts (murder and torture) on a more personal level.

Racial Traits:

+4 Str, +2 Dex, +2 Con, –2 Cha: Bugbears are strong and healthy, but their cruel and killing nature is disgusting.

Racial Hit Dice: A bugbear begins with three levels of humanoid, which provide 3d8 Hit Dice.

Racial Skills: A bugbear’s humanoid levels give it skill points equal to 6 x (2 + Int modifier). Its class skills are Climb, Hide, Listen, Move Silently, Search, and Spot.

Racial Feats: A bugbear’s humanoid levels give it two feats.

Weapon and Armor Proficiency: Proficient with simple weapons, light armor, and shields.

Armor: +3 natural armor bonus.

Sneaky: +4 racial bonus on Move Silently checks.

Level Adjustment: +1. Powerful races with racial Hit Dice are more special.

New Feats:

Zen Martial

When making melee attacks, you may use your Wisdom modifier instead of your Strength modifier on attack rolls.

Zen Maneuvers

When using combat maneuvers, you may use your Wisdom modifier instead of your Strength modifier on combat maneuver checks. Likewise, you may use your Wisdom modifier instead of your Strength modifier or Dexterity modifier on your combat maneuver defense.

Brute Throw

When making ranged attacks with a thrown weapon, you may use your Strength modifier instead of your Dexterity modifier on attack rolls.

Combat Expertise

When you use the attack action or the full attack action in melee, you can take a penalty on your attack roll and add the same number as a dodge bonus to your Armor Class.

This number is up to 5 and may not exceed your base attack bonus.

The changes to attack rolls and Armor Class last until your next action.

Normal: A character without the Combat Expertise feat can fight defensively while using the attack or full attack action to take a –4 penalty on attack rolls and gain a +2 dodge bonus to Armor Class.

Improved Feint, Improved Trip, Whirlwind Attack: added Combat Expertise as a prerequisite

New Combat Options:

Fighting Defensively

You can choose to fight defensively when attacking. If you do so, you take a –4 penalty on all attacks in a round to gain a +2 dodge bonus to AC for the same round.

Casting on the Defensive

Casting a spell while on the defensive does not provoke an attack of opportunity. It does, however, require a Concentration check (DC 15 + spell level) to pull off. Failure means that you lose the spell.

This also applies to using a spell-like ability or using a skill.

Adjusted Combat Casting: +4 bonus on AC against opportunity attacks provoked by casting. -> You get a +4 bonus on Concentration checks made to cast a spell or use a spell-like ability while on the defensive.

Fixed: Some mechanics that work on spells do not work correctly on spell-like abilities, such as Concentration checks and Combat Casting

Fixed: Some abilities are not treated as spell-like abilities

Optimized battlefield menu

Added battlefield menu - Combat Options

Fighting Defensively

Casting on the Defensive

Combat Expertise

New Optional House Rules:

Remove alignment restrictions of core classes

Remove alignment restrictions of prestige classes

Remove race restrictions of prestige classes

Remove ex-class restrictions

Defensive Stance: +4 bonus on Combat Maneuvers Defense

Heal: DC = 10 + target's level + target's Con modifier (unchecked: DC = 15)

Concentration: DC base on level and ability scores (unchecked: base on damage or fixed)

(+5 modifications of house rules for old saves)

Adjusted Monsters and AI:

High level monsters carry more ammo

Ranged monsters have backup melee weapons

Ranged monsters use backup melee weapons when run out of ammo

Fixed: AI sometimes give up attacks or make invalid attacks, or even deal more damage to allies than enemies

Optimized Portrait/Avatar/Signs Display:

Added Class/Weapon/Thrown Weapon signs

New menu items for character bars and battlefield settings: Show Portrait/Avatar/Signs

Portrait

Avatar

Class

Weapon

Thrown Weapon

Auto-Combat

Level Up

Skill Points Unassigned

Overload

Conditions

Hit Points

Others:

Divine Power, Transformation: BAB equals character level

Multiclass Sorcerer or Bard: spells learning is no longer affected by other spellcasting classes

Adjusted prerequisites of spell feats: spellcasting classes -> caster level 1

Adjusted prerequisites of Turn related feats: Cleric -> own Turn ability

Adjusted category of Turn related feats: spell feats -> general feats

Arena: show all items when upgrade or modify items (originally, show first bag only)

Defeated when all combatants of one side are petrified

Attack tip: added detailed list of attack roll modifiers and damage roll modifiers

Attack tip: fixed incorrect modifiers

Optimized house rules UI

Optimized character creation/level-up UI

Optimized some other UIs

Optimized prerequisites display of some feats

Optimized descriptions of some feats

Optimized feats selection of some pre-builds

Optimized feats selection of rogues

Fixed: damage of monster's extraordinary and supernatural abilities do not increase with level

Fixed: Str bonus of Divine Power: +8 -> +6

Fixed: Str bonus of Death Knell: +0 -> +2

Fixed: share Time Stop with animal companion

Fixed: may crash when show feat/action tip

Fixed: may crash when receive loot in adventure mode

Fixed: trip not counted as close attack

Fixed: may flank with ranged weapon

Fixed: morale bonuses of Rage and Rage spell stack with other morale bonuses

Fixed: some skill checks applied natural 20 and 1

Fixed: can not learn feats when very high levels

Fixed: no sound effect for dispel

Fixed: Left UI still work when trading in town (you can even put trading items into bank)

Fixed: UI still work when moving in dungeon (you can even camp)

Fixed: bug of Substitute Characters UI when more than 6 characters (via abnormal methods)

Encyclopedia: optimized classes section

Next, we'll work on (rough list):

Some prestige classes (details TBD), new player races (Lizard Scion, Gnoll), more feats and spells, etc.

Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).