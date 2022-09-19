Terminus - V0.9.6 Beta Hotfix

I fixed a bug where the charge of Makeshift Lighter is 0% after crafting. Thank you to Ardyey for reporting it!
If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.
Best,
In-geon
Changed depots in beta branch