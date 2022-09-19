 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 19 September 2022

Terminus - V0.9.6 Beta Hotfix

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 19 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
I fixed a bug where the charge of Makeshift Lighter is 0% after crafting. Thank you to Ardyey for reporting it!

If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 1534981
