Patch Notes - v0.3.1

Well, hello there, you wonderful weed-whackers!

I'm back from a lengthy Summer vacation, and figured I'd kick off the season with a little patch.

While this patch is relatively smol in scope, it's HUGE in terms of impact - as players who previously were missing grass when attempting to play on Intel Integrated Graphics (HD 620/630, etc.) should now have their luscious lawns returned in full!

PATCH NOTES

Support for Integrated GPUs

If you were playing on an integrated GPU - notably an Intel HD 620 or 630 chipset - you may have noticed that there was NO GRASS. This was ultimately determined to be an issue related to a limitation with integrated GPUs, and how they handle tessellation (notably, point-based tessellation).

I ended up fixing this by rewriting a portion of the shader that generates the grass. Better late than never... Right? RIGHT?! - sigh - Sorry it took so long...

If you are running the game on integrated graphics, and you were previously missing grass, please feel free to let me know if this update has resolved your problem!

Updated the Unity Engine to 2021.3.6f1 LTS. This is a boring, but necessary thing to do once in a while, I suppose...

Anyway, that's all I have for this week. I'll be back in the next week or so, to announce some exciting stuff. cough TRADING CARDS cough cough EMOJIS cough BACKGROUNDS wheeze

Until next time, thanks for playing, and happy grass-touching, my friends! ːsteamhappyː