natsuno-kanata ver1.1.1 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.1 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

Item "Request Memo" was added.

You can receive rewards for delivering specific items.

The "Request Memo" is only available in the post-ending content.

[Added functionality]

The "Text Size" can be changed from the "Options" menu.

Only the text font size can be changed. The text size of buttons cannot be changed.

[Change specifications] ・You can change the "sorting" of storage shelves.

When "Sort" is performed on a storage shelf, the character's belongings will also be sorted.

[Bug Fixes]

Some text has been corrected.

[Adjustments]

Some text has been adjusted.

Some tutorials have been adjusted.