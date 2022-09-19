natsuno-kanata ver1.1.1 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.1 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Contents]
Item "Request Memo" was added.
You can receive rewards for delivering specific items.
The "Request Memo" is only available in the post-ending content.
[Added functionality]
The "Text Size" can be changed from the "Options" menu.
Only the text font size can be changed. The text size of buttons cannot be changed.
[Change specifications] ・You can change the "sorting" of storage shelves.
When "Sort" is performed on a storage shelf, the character's belongings will also be sorted.
[Bug Fixes]
Some text has been corrected.
[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.
Some tutorials have been adjusted.
Changed files in this update