 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ナツノカナタ update for 19 September 2022

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.1 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9542488 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.1 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]
Item "Request Memo" was added.
　You can receive rewards for delivering specific items.
　The "Request Memo" is only available in the post-ending content.

[Added functionality]
The "Text Size" can be changed from the "Options" menu.
　Only the text font size can be changed. The text size of buttons cannot be changed.

[Change specifications] ・You can change the "sorting" of storage shelves.
When "Sort" is performed on a storage shelf, the character's belongings will also be sorted.

[Bug Fixes]
Some text has been corrected.

[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.
Some tutorials have been adjusted.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1684661
  • Loading history…
Depot 1684662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link