Friki update for 19 September 2022

Horror Improvements

Friki update for 19 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new horror event where doors vanish, lights flicker and the ghost appears in a room
  • Added ability to deploy items in lobby, this is the first iteration of lobby decorating
  • Added pickupable statues in ritual that can be placed in lobby
  • Added lamps as a ghost interactable
  • Adjusted interact UI
  • Adjusted room events to trigger less frequently
  • Adjusted ritual platforms further
  • Improved AI pathing when chasing players
  • Fixed missing note task investigation card UI
  • Fixed missing objective text for certain puzzle task clues

