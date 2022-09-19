- Added new horror event where doors vanish, lights flicker and the ghost appears in a room
- Added ability to deploy items in lobby, this is the first iteration of lobby decorating
- Added pickupable statues in ritual that can be placed in lobby
- Added lamps as a ghost interactable
- Adjusted interact UI
- Adjusted room events to trigger less frequently
- Adjusted ritual platforms further
- Improved AI pathing when chasing players
- Fixed missing note task investigation card UI
- Fixed missing objective text for certain puzzle task clues
Friki update for 19 September 2022
Horror Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
