Difficulty Selection!

Hi there everyone!
I read that some players had difficulties with the game, so I decided to introduce some options to make the experience more accessible.
The following difficulties can be selected when creating a lobby:
Easy
- 25% increased grace and invisibility duration for monster.
- 0% chance to add extra aggro at the end of a hunt (Mega hunt starts at 10 aggro).
- 5% reduced speed when chasing players.
Normal
- This used to be the default.
Hard
- 20% decreased grace and invisibility duration for monster.
- 100% chance to add extra aggro at the end of a hunt (Mega hunt starts at 10 aggro).
- 2.5% increased speed when chasing players.
- Monster starts at 2 aggro.
This update also contains a fix:
- Fixed a bug that caused crates in the first level not to be lootable.
