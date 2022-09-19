Difficulty Selection!

Share · View all patches · Build 9542371 · Last edited 19 September 2022 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi there everyone!

I read that some players had difficulties with the game, so I decided to introduce some options to make the experience more accessible.

The following difficulties can be selected when creating a lobby:

Easy

25% increased grace and invisibility duration for monster.

0% chance to add extra aggro at the end of a hunt (Mega hunt starts at 10 aggro).

5% reduced speed when chasing players.

Normal

This used to be the default.

Hard

20% decreased grace and invisibility duration for monster.

100% chance to add extra aggro at the end of a hunt (Mega hunt starts at 10 aggro).

2.5% increased speed when chasing players.

Monster starts at 2 aggro.

This update also contains a fix: