FROM FEAR update for 19 September 2022

Difficulty Selection!

FROM FEAR update for 19 September 2022

Hi there everyone!
I read that some players had difficulties with the game, so I decided to introduce some options to make the experience more accessible.

The following difficulties can be selected when creating a lobby:

Easy

  • 25% increased grace and invisibility duration for monster.
  • 0% chance to add extra aggro at the end of a hunt (Mega hunt starts at 10 aggro).
  • 5% reduced speed when chasing players.

Normal

  • This used to be the default.

Hard

  • 20% decreased grace and invisibility duration for monster.
  • 100% chance to add extra aggro at the end of a hunt (Mega hunt starts at 10 aggro).
  • 2.5% increased speed when chasing players.
  • Monster starts at 2 aggro.

This update also contains a fix:

  • Fixed a bug that caused crates in the first level not to be lootable.

