 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

XenoTown update for 19 September 2022

Update 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9542290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added dialogue to explain XP not tracking in the early game.
  • Balanced enemy health in one side quest

We'll be updating any known issues in the future!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1856041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link