- Fixed micro-jitter caused by extrapolation errors in jiggle calculations.
- Dialogue and objective polish, still WIP, but almost every character has something to say-- Even if they don't have voice SFX yet.
- Penetrator displays are now working properly in the underground pawn shop.
- Milking table and breeding mount are no longer misconfigured.
- Added a safe-for-work menu option, this is ONLY for the main menu-- for people who need a clear-screen button that doesn't also flash kobold breasts.
- Fixed a late-join bug that would spam errors if someone had disconnected sometime during the play session.
KoboldKare update for 19 September 2022
Patch 368_BD926E7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
