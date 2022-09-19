 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KoboldKare update for 19 September 2022

Patch 368_BD926E7

Share · View all patches · Build 9542289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed micro-jitter caused by extrapolation errors in jiggle calculations.
  • Dialogue and objective polish, still WIP, but almost every character has something to say-- Even if they don't have voice SFX yet.
  • Penetrator displays are now working properly in the underground pawn shop.
  • Milking table and breeding mount are no longer misconfigured.
  • Added a safe-for-work menu option, this is ONLY for the main menu-- for people who need a clear-screen button that doesn't also flash kobold breasts.
  • Fixed a late-join bug that would spam errors if someone had disconnected sometime during the play session.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1102931
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102932
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102933
  • Loading history…
Depot 1102934
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link