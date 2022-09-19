 Skip to content

Juicy Realm update for 19 September 2022

v3.1.8 update announcement:

Build 9542255

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes an initialization error caused by Windows localized strings. Due to this error, players in some regions will encounter a game freeze when selecting a specific character. Now Characters - Tokoroa, Emy, Panda are able to be experienced in game!

If you encounter any in-game problems (such as game crashes, launch issues, etc.), you can send a detailed description of the problem or screenshots to juicyrealm@xd.com (Super appreciated to provide with a bug log, it will help us address the issues)

Changed files in this update

Juicy Realm Win64 Depot 732371
  • Loading history…
Juicy Realm MacOS Depot 732372
  • Loading history…
