Black Ice update for 19 September 2022

0.9.185 - Treasured

Build 9542244

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New World Event: Treasure Crawlers. This golden webcrawler will try to deliver its package from one server to another nearby. Kill it first to earn a lot of loot, but watch out for its defenses at higher levels!
  • New Item: Tracer, which focuses all your minions on a target (and also increases its damage taken, and lets you see it through walls!)
  • New Item: Taunt, an EMP variant which causes all nearby enemies to attack you for a while
  • New Item: Friend Exploder, which sacrifices your target minion to deal a lot of AOE damage (Unlockable)
  • New Item: Recall, which returns you to where you were 3 seconds ago (Unlockable)
  • New Unique: Complete Recall, which also returns your health to where it was too
  • New Unique: Page Swap, a decoy which can be reactivated to swap places with it
  • New Affix: Movement Cooldown Speed (Global) - reduces cooldown times for movement items only, like Teleports and Recalls.
  • New Affix: Chance to Trace, which increases damage taken and lets you see the enemy through walls
  • New Affix: Chance to Taunt, which will cause the target to attack you for a while
  • Lots of optimization aimed specifically at allowing more projectiles on screen at once

