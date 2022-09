Share · View all patches · Build 9542132 · Last edited 19 September 2022 – 03:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Friends, we have made some adjustments to the map, Artificial Intelligence and network enhancement

-TLVL2 map tweak

-increased the chance of spawning AI when the animal is hungry

-Artificial Intelligence spawns with aggressive mode

-Reduced AI damage and defense

-Testing and tuning and network improvement

For more information and details log into our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.