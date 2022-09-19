 Skip to content

Trombone Champ update for 19 September 2022

"Never Liked The Guy" Achievement Fixed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few people noticed that this achievement was broken. It should now be fixed! Look for a very, very small update (<1mb), which should bring your version up to 1.021.

Thank you for your continued patience!

