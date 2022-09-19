Dimensional Alignment VI: Merchinile Prep OUT! Next PATCH THE BIG ONE!!!!

Forget this patch.



Yes, you can enter the dimensional portal in the command center and shoot asteroids sell the iron and make money. It's kinda cool, its not great, but kinda cool.



NEXT PATCH IS BIG!



And when I say BIG! I MEAN BIG BIG BIG!



The multiplayer code is going in.



This is research level world class multiplayer code the world never saw before, hence research.



To give you a clue of how high tech this is, in 2004 I had rollback code, co-discovered, a big 2d fighter company made fun of rollback code! And rollback is used in all fighters now... That said... The real kicker is not rollback... I make networking FASTER THAN log(n) packets. Most networking is n * n or n^2. I'm faster than n in terms of less packets, Its below log(n). What does this mean? It means infinite action players in one zone. It means you can have many satellite ships that fight along side you like capital ships, interceptors, bombers.



Expect the biggest star battles in video game history, over 8000 ships in one zone at 60 FPS, action oriented combat!!!







Yeah, this is big. It's probably going to be the future of UNITY's Networking code. People who know my code say its easily worth close to 1 billion dollars. Well, that's how big it is... Prepare to play something the world has never experienced... It's going to be huge.



I'm putting no time table on multiplayer, but 2 weeks minimum, 6 weeks average might be the expected next patch.



Once that's in, we be just pouring MMO content in: Inventory/Systems/quests/storyline/Galactic Space opera and of course live RPG which the best of we hope will be in movies in theatres. Get your character and your actions in a movie, start powering up your base in Starfighter General now.

