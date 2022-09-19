- Add difficulty "Normal" & "Easier" can be chosen. You can obtain tools only if the protagonist realize it would be useful in normal difficulty. You can take any item anytime when you find it in easier difficulty. However, easier difficulty might lower pleasure.
- Add a new switch to turn on hint or not. Players can choose it when opening a new game. It might lower the pleasure, but also might lower the difficulty.
The Birthday update for 19 September 2022
Update version 2.1
