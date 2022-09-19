 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Birthday update for 19 September 2022

Update version 2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9542002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add difficulty "Normal" & "Easier" can be chosen. You can obtain tools only if the protagonist realize it would be useful in normal difficulty. You can take any item anytime when you find it in easier difficulty. However, easier difficulty might lower pleasure.
  2. Add a new switch to turn on hint or not. Players can choose it when opening a new game. It might lower the pleasure, but also might lower the difficulty.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1429513
  • Loading history…
Depot 1429514
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link