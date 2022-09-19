Patch 0.5.0.1

-Player freezing when joining a growth invite

-Removed Pick up baby prompt for herbivores

-Fixed grouping with other animals that aren't the same species

-Fish are removed once caught

-More work to the fishing system

-Meat chunks/fish will now deplete while eating

-Added 25% more stamina to all animals

-Fixed Profile pictures not displaying in bed invite menu

-Fixed losing focus on Bed UI

-Fixed bugs for baby animals that are being carried

-Fixed Rams being able to jump while sitting or while swimming

-Adjusted Night vision brightness