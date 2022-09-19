Patch 0.5.0.1
-Player freezing when joining a growth invite
-Removed Pick up baby prompt for herbivores
-Fixed grouping with other animals that aren't the same species
-Fish are removed once caught
-More work to the fishing system
-Meat chunks/fish will now deplete while eating
-Added 25% more stamina to all animals
-Fixed Profile pictures not displaying in bed invite menu
-Fixed losing focus on Bed UI
-Fixed bugs for baby animals that are being carried
-Fixed Rams being able to jump while sitting or while swimming
-Adjusted Night vision brightness
