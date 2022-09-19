September 18 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9541954 · Last edited 19 September 2022 – 00:39:08 UTC by Wendy

New update available - combination of some bug fixes as well as a few additions.

Tax System - new tax system that deducts tax at the beginning of each day based on past day's earnings. There are now three tax collectors in town - if they were to perhaps...disappear, the taxes would no longer be connected. As well, the Hotel and Townhall, both late game buildings, have options to lower tax rates if you wish to go the more legit route.

Fixed bug with no upkeep on empty building.

Pre-made saloons no longer cost more than $350 on any setting.

Research icon will no longer show if no research available.

Fixed bug with courthouse adding suspicion instead of taking away.

As always, more to come.