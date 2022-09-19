Update 65.2 - Game Design Updates

Hey Everyone,

Today we have a fun little update 65.2 for you. This update concludes the large task of updating the Merchant system and the game economy. Players are finally able to purchase most of the late game spaceships as well as get access to all the resources, vehicle components and much more.

The changes also do a lot more to complete the mid to late game content and game loop, including players acquiring parts and resources for different space ship classes and professional (non-player made) gear and weapons, that`s only available at deep-space space-stations.

This updates also includes a lot of new coding that`ll be enabled to the next update, as well as a lot of fixes for user interface and various other improvements.

We also worked on crafting as well as planet visuals. See the patch log for the list of complete changes.

Meanwhile the core programming team is wrapping up work on the engine/networking update and we plan to roll this out within a week or so. Almost there folks!

Lets take a look at what Update 65.1 has in store: