Cult of the Lamb update for 19 September 2022

Patch notes 1.0.16

Share · View all patches · Build 9541860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again cultists! New week new cult duties and new patches!

Fixed bugs
  • Fixed build progress indicators disappearing under some circumstances
  • Fixed an issue where buildings could be removed while upgrading them
  • Fixed various ritual soft locks
  • Fixed confession booth soft lock
  • Fixed additional UI that did not adhere to text scaling accessibility setting
  • Fixed grave not functional after resurrecting dead buried follower
General changes
  • A certain special follower will no longer give generic follower quests
  • Added smooching option to elderly lovers
  • Application no longer pauses when defocused when outside fullscreen mode

