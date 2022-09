CAT LIKE MAGIC v1.0.3 (I FORGOT TO CHANGE THE IN GAME VERSION NUMBER)

Share · View all patches · Build 9541819 · Last edited 18 September 2022 – 23:52:10 UTC by Wendy

SO, THERE IS SOMETHING REAL FUCKED UP THAT IVE ALWAYS NOTICED WITH THIS GAME

AND ITS THAT PEOPLE TAKE THE

sexo

BUTTON BOTH TOO SERIOUSLY AND NOT SERIOUSLY ENOUGH

ITS EITHER PEOPLE THINK THIS IS A PORN GAME (its not and it wont be, sorry porn stans)

OR PEOPLE THINK THE

sexo

BUTTON IS A JOKE THAT DOES NOTHING (it does currently work that way actually)

BUT WE WILL FIX YES, CONSIDER IT TOP PRIORITY AND I THINK ILL ADD AN EXTRA ROOM AND SEPARATE MOVESPEED FROM THE

speed

STAT

ANYWAY HERE IS A DERANGED POLITICAL RANT THAT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE GAME:

[center]**

Sneed Notes - 18/09/22

**[/center]