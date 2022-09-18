GHPC update 20220830.1

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20220830.1.

This is a minor update, featuring several bug fixes and changes while we continue to work on upcoming features.

IMPORTANT: The default control scheme for aiming has been changed in this update. Rather than the current "inverted palm switch" setup (tap RMB to dump lead), the option has been reverted to a direct simulation of the gunner's controls, as it was in the game's earlier demos (hold RMB to aim, release to dump lead). This should make it much more intuitive to control advanced Fire Control Systems such as the ones on the M60A3 and the Abrams, as well as avoiding unintended lead adjustments that caused many new players to miss shots sideways without realizing what they were doing.

If you prefer the previous control system, go to Settings, select the Input tab, and mark the "Invert Aim Control (Palm Switch)" checkbox.

Changelog

Restored longstanding default control scheme for GHPC: hold aim control (default RMB) to aim, release to dump. Can be inverted again in settings.

Added tip for "dump lead" control when improper lead is detected

Added tip about automatic lead engagement when using laser rangefinder on certain tanks

Added tip for coincidence rangefinder

Added separate tip for directing turret aim in third person views

Added ability for certain tips to appear more than once in different mission runs

Added missing patron names from final week of submissions to credits

Removed "toggle turret aim" control completely

Reduced chance of getting certain glitchy mission types in campaigns (these will be removed in the future)

Improved cloud rendering

Fixed an issue that could lead to spall fragments visibly freezing in midair

Fixed an issue where certain elements, such as the Bradley's main gunsight reticle, would not display properly in campaign missions

Fixed errors that caused some tips to display improperly or out of sequence

Fixed 3BM20 not shattering on ricochet

Fixed AN/VSG-2 day sight channel in M60A3 TTS having multiple zoom levels when in reality it only has a fixed 8x optic

Fixed minor texture issues on Abrams and M923

Thanks for playing!