Hey guys - this is a small hotfix that addresses a recent issue introduced when the game would crash when reloading gladiators who had been saved in the starting town. Huge apologies for the inconvenience this may have caused over the weekend but update your game and it should all be resolved.

This week - two new Arena Champions (possibly more) as we lead up to the final showdown against the Starbound Gladiator real soon!

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios