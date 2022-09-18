 Skip to content

BeatBeat update for 18 September 2022

S.P.B.W Update 23: Post-PAX Tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 9541737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Fixed spelling error in one branch of ending sequence
  • Selecting a certain ending will now result in a file being created in your BeatBeat_Data folder
  • Mashers are now more forgiving when you press multiple buttons on the same frame
  • Fixed Jetpack Sax (Resolve) clear data not showing on menu
  • B9's desktop icon now moves to always be in a visible location when returning to the main menu
  • Tweaked behind-the-scenes numbers for damage/health-gain
  • Modified +Tap tutorial to be more forgiving
  • Reduced amount of time checkpoint text is shown on screen

