S.P.B.W Update 23: Post-PAX Tweaks

Updates
- Fixed spelling error in one branch of ending sequence
- Selecting a certain ending will now result in a file being created in your BeatBeat_Data folder
- Mashers are now more forgiving when you press multiple buttons on the same frame
- Fixed Jetpack Sax (Resolve) clear data not showing on menu
- B9's desktop icon now moves to always be in a visible location when returning to the main menu
- Tweaked behind-the-scenes numbers for damage/health-gain
- Modified +Tap tutorial to be more forgiving
- Reduced amount of time checkpoint text is shown on screen
Changed files in this update