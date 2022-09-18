First regular update, the "upgrades update"

I have been working towards a new framework that can better handle upgrades moving forward. It took a while, but now it should be much faster to implement new upgrade types, as well as integrate future stat modifiers for various aspects of the game. Furthermore, I made a simple implementation to show whether you meet the requirements for upgrades, quests, processing recipes etc. I also took the time to revise some level geometry and clean it up a bit.

Additions:

Autoharvesters now require a 1-time upgrade to be unlocked

Upgrades for autoharvesters

Upgrades for processing buildings

Upgrades for generating buildings

Quality of life

Resource, upgrade and enemy streak requirements now get greyed out if insufficient, making it easier to see which resources etc. you might be short on.

Changes:

Level terrain has been refined, closing open gaps and making it look cleaner

Chests now get a 50% of level modifier bonus added to their "level", resulting in much better rewards as you build the modifier value. Some chest contents were also changed to be more useful in regards to the new upgrades.

Skeletons now drop more resources as a baseline.

Lava fish now have a new glow outline effect, in attempt to improve visibility

Bug fixes