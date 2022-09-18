- Added a start all dungeons button. It will start all your dungeon teams at once. You need to have at least 2 dungeon teams to see that button. You can set some settings for each team, which are saved and then you can start all teams at once.
- The tavern upgrade button shows now the cost on the tooltip.
- Not everyone liked that it opened the mail client with the clipboard save so now it will only do so if you did input an email-address in the settings.
- Fixed some display issues, Spacedim issue, offline issues.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 18 September 2022
Changes for Version 3.97.1353 (2022-09-18)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
