House Party 1.0.2 Pre-Doja DLC Mini-Update

September 30th is fast approaching, and we can't wait for Doja Cat to crash the party!
To prepare for the expansion pack's release, we're dropping a quick patch for the base game.
This update won’t noticeably change your current gameplay experience. Some bug fixes were squeezed in, but for the most part it’s a pre-patch in preparation of the new Doja Cat content before it’s made available. As always, see the release notes link below for more info.
This should help us ensure a smoother DLC launch for everyone before the expansion pack goes live at the end of the month!
Get ready, everyone…it's almost time to party with Doja Cat!
CHANGE LOG:
https://housepartygame.com/release-notes
Note: Custom stories may no longer function as intended, until updated by their owner/author. The 1.0.1 CSC and/or manual editing should be able to address any issues. The next CSC update will be released just after the Doja Cat DLC and House Party 1.0.2.1 drop.
Note: All other platforms that House Party is available on will be updated to 1.0.2.1 at the same time the Doja DLC is released.
Changed depots in 1.0.1 branch