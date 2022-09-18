 Skip to content

House Party update for 18 September 2022

House Party 1.0.2 Pre-Doja DLC Mini-Update

Last edited by Wendy

September 30th is fast approaching, and we can't wait for Doja Cat to crash the party!

To prepare for the expansion pack's release, we're dropping a quick patch for the base game.

This update won’t noticeably change your current gameplay experience. Some bug fixes were squeezed in, but for the most part it’s a pre-patch in preparation of the new Doja Cat content before it’s made available. As always, see the release notes link below for more info.

This should help us ensure a smoother DLC launch for everyone before the expansion pack goes live at the end of the month!

Get ready, everyone…it's almost time to party with Doja Cat!

CHANGE LOG:

https://housepartygame.com/release-notes

Note: Custom stories may no longer function as intended, until updated by their owner/author. The 1.0.1 CSC and/or manual editing should be able to address any issues. The next CSC update will be released just after the Doja Cat DLC and House Party 1.0.2.1 drop.

Note: All other platforms that House Party is available on will be updated to 1.0.2.1 at the same time the Doja DLC is released.

Changed depots in 1.0.1 branch

House Party x64 Depot 611791
House Party StreamingAssets - Mods Depot 611799
House Party - Explicit Content Add-On (944540) Depot Depot 944540
House Party - Doja Cat Expansion Pack (1648810) Depot Depot 1648810
