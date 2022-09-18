 Skip to content

The Tau Ceti Terminus update for 18 September 2022

Crystal Clunk Update

Build 9541552

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update with small improvements.

Corrected issue where used power crystals did not hinder or indicate to players that the socket was already occupied.

Squeezing the trigger with an empty hand results in an extended index finger pose.

Change List

  • Added finger point animation for more precise UI control.
  • Added radial "phone" like touch control for Astrodynamics menu.
  • Attached crystals resist attempts to attach another crystal.
  • Empty power crystals are slightly darker to appear real (not ghost attachment indicators).
  • Attached power crystals make a clink sound when colliding with items.
  • Additional hint and native glyph added to second planet structure.

