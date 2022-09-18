Crystal Clunk Update

Update with small improvements.
Corrected issue where used power crystals did not hinder or indicate to players that the socket was already occupied.
Squeezing the trigger with an empty hand results in an extended index finger pose.
Change List
- Added finger point animation for more precise UI control.
- Added radial "phone" like touch control for Astrodynamics menu.
- Attached crystals resist attempts to attach another crystal.
- Empty power crystals are slightly darker to appear real (not ghost attachment indicators).
- Attached power crystals make a clink sound when colliding with items.
- Additional hint and native glyph added to second planet structure.
Changed files in this update